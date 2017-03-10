Dave Tackles Grenfell, Syria On Powerful New Cut 'Question Time'

Dave has shared new cut 'Question Time' - tune in now.

When it comes to Dave, all bets are off. Emerging from grime, the rapper has since proved himself to work outside of any barriers, essentially spraying over anything that tickles his imagination.

New EP 'Game Over' is incoming, a seven track release that will be accompanied by the London artist's biggest UK tour to date.

New cut 'Question Time' is looking at the bigger picture, with Dave tackling everything from Grenfell Tower to ongoing migrant crisis.

Nathan James Tettey and Dave unite on the visuals, which you can check out below.

'Game Over' EP drops on November 3rd. Catch Dave at the following shows:

November

22 Glasgow O2 ABC2

23 Belfast Limelight 2

24 Dublin Green Room

26 Nottingham Rescue Rooms

27 Manchester Academy 2

29 Norwich Waterfront

30 Birmingham O2 Institute

December

1 Bristol Motion

3 London KOKO

For tickets to the latest Dave shows click HERE.

