Dave Is Ripping Up The Rule Book

Dave has never been one to simply toe the party line.

A talent desperate to change and evolve with each passing session, the release of 'Game Over' presented the London MC at his broadest, at his most daring.

Pairing up with MoStack on 'No Words', the track has went screaming up the streaming charts, even giving Sam Smith a few sleepless nights.

The video is exceptional too. Directed by Nathan James Tettey, it's a clear sign that Dave is set to forge his own path.

