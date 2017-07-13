Dave Drops Los Angeles Inspired 'Tequila'

As Dave found international success it was perhaps inevitable that this would influence his music.

So when the rapper dropped past Los Angeles last year, the city left an indelible impact on the way he creates.

The experience was difficult to shrug off, and new cut 'Tequila' is an attempt to distil this into something cohesive, something compact.

Fraser T Smith and 169 take charge of the beat, adding some Latino guitar lines to the subtle blend of sounds underpinning Dave's lyrics.

Deft and mature, it's a further sign that the more strings there are to Dave's bow, the greater the music he'll make.

Watch 'Tequila' below.

For tickets to the latest Dave shows click HERE.