Daughter To Score New Video Game

Daughter have composed the score for upcoming computer game Life Is Strange: Before The Storm.

The three-piece have crafted new material for the project, with related album 'Music From Before The Storm' arriving on September 1st.

"We are so proud to have written the soundtrack for Life Is Strange: Before The Storm. It was our first experience working on an original soundtrack, and we are so honoured to have been given the opportunity to work with the team," remarks Daughter's Elena Tonra.

"We loved the story on first read as it centres around realistic female lead characters who are emotional, intelligent, sensitive and bad-ass in equal measure. I think the characters themselves have really inspired the soundscapes we have created. It was a pleasure to be involved."

New song 'Burn It Down' is online now, and it's an imposing offering - crunching guitar chords, and one of Elena Tonra's most concise performances to date.

'Music From Before The Storm' will be released on September 1st.

Photo Credit: Sonny Malhotra