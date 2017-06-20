Dark Dark Horse Dive Into The Sea For 'And Then We Had Nothing At All'

For a while there Leicester's Dark Dark Horse were content to linger in the background.

A duo - Jamie Ward and James Stafford - they took a backseat, focussing on other activities.

The call of the partnership, though, couldn't quite be extinguished. 'Luna II' EP followed last year, with the pair now ready to share a new single.

'And Then We Had Nothing At All' is another offering, another sign of the creative depths that exist between the duo.

Unusually, they've crafted a video for this one - with director Fraser West soaring out over the Mediterranean.

The group's Jamie Ward explains...

“I have a bit of an aversion to music videos, preferring to use more abstract treatments for the necessary visual element the internet demands of music. Fraser West's dreamy edit of drone footage captured in Cyprus really evokes a similar feeling of motion to the one I tried to create with the instrumental. The Mediterranean's blue hue perfectly echoing the tracks glistening synthesizers.”

Every bit as beautiful as the track itself, it's an absorbing, cinematic listen. Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Francis West

