Daphni Announces New Album 'Joli Mai'

Daphni has announced plans for new album 'Joli Mai'.

Dan Snaith recently took charge of a special fabriclive mix, dominated by some stunning new material from the producer.

Returning to his Daphni moniker, new album 'Joli Mai' will feature full, unmixed versions of these tracks, alongside some further new music.

Daphni's new album drops this Friday (October 6th) - check out the title track below...

<a href="http://caribouband.bandcamp.com/album/joli-mai">Joli Mai by Daphni</a>

Catch Daphni playing two DJ sets in London this weekend, at Five Miles (October 7th) and Corsica Studios (October 8th).

