Danny L Harle x Kim Chi Combine On 'Me4U'

Danny L Harle and South Korean star Kim Chi combine on new single 'Me4U'.

What do you get if you cross a PC Music extrovert and a seven foot tall live action anime character?

Well, Danny L Harle and Kim Chi are about to find out. The twin talents collaboration on new single 'Me4U', a piece of flouro-soaked pop music that peers into the future.

Colourised to an almost painful degree, the sheer fun and vitality of 'Me4U' makes it one of the best things PC Music have placed their name against.

Also: Is it just us or does the softened 'four' in the lyrics sound a bit like...

Danny says: "I first met Kim Chi when I met up with her and Naomi Smalls in Korea earlier this year. We both happened to be in Seoul - they were out there doing a show and I was opening for Carly (Rae Jepsen). The vocalist who sings Me4U is Morrie, who I initially met on the same trip to Seoul. The song and video would have never happened had it not been for that one trip. I am honoured to have Kim Chi lip synch to my song. She is an icon!”

Tune in now.

