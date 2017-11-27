Danny Goffey Returns With New Song 'Ancient Text'

Former Supergrass musician Danny Goffey has shared new song 'Ancient Text'.

The drummer and songwriter released his solo debut ‘Take Your Jacket Off & Get Into It’ under the vangoffey moniker, before opting to work under his own name.

New material is incoming, with Danny Goffey sharing biting indie stomper 'Ancient Text' a few moments ago.

There are certainly elements of Supergrass in there, with the slight glam feeling set against a note of eccentric Englishness.

Suede's Brett Anderson is on hand to lay down some vocals on a track that cries out for a more tolerant society. Danny explains...

"The inspiration behind ‘Ancient Text’ is all around us, in the news every day. It is inescapable. Every day a terrible event happens in the name of religion, and it’s heartbreaking when innocent people are caught up in the destruction. Give up the Ancient Text."

Tune in now.

