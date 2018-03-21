Danny Goffey Launches New Album Alongside His Own Festival

Danny Goffey is set to be busy this summer - he's releasing a new album as well as hosting his own festival.

The one-time Supergrass musician turned solo songwriter teased his return earlier this year, with new full length 'Schtick!' set to drop on June 22nd.

New single 'Buzzkiller' is online now, a fiery piece of guitar pop with some definite DIY leanings.

Tune in now...

As well as this, Danny Goffey is set to host his own festival. The songwriter will invite fans to his home in Somerset on June 23rd, with Goffstonbury taking the place of Glastonbury (which is taking a year off).

He says the festival will feature “madness galore… including music, emotional dance, hedonistic treats and a Les Dawson impersonator. It’s gonna be bonkers.”

The first 100 fans who pre-order the album will be invited to the festival - so get involved HERE...

Tracklisting:

Let It Happen

Ancient Text

Sick Holiday

Buzzkiller

I Can’t Leave It Alone

Psychomental

Cosmic Bob

3 Day Bender

Television

I Am Done (Trying To Be Young)

Oh Yes, Hey Hey!

