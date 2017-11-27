Danish Maverick Sonny Fuses Jazz With Electronics On His New EP

Danish producer Sonny wants to bring different elements together.

A continually questing electronic talent, the producer fuses the wide-open, heavily improvisational approach of jazz with the tight-knit programming of electronic music.

Finding common ground between the two, new EP 'C.E.' arrives shortly via new Copenhagen based label Koldt Bord.

It's a real treat, too; the emergence of a singular voice, the four track document finds Sonny battling against drummer Jim Rindfleish.

Opener 'Agoraphobia' is all deft brushstrokes and pulsating electronics, while 'Alone In Ginza' locating peace within digital solitude.

Title cut 'C.E.' is tinged with a sense of darkness, while the self-consciously grandiose 'Some Velvet Morning' closes the EP.

A wonderfully distinct release, 'C.E.' EP is packed with ideas, the sound of a unique sensibility coming into focus.

Tune in now.

