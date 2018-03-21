Daniel Avery's 'Projector' Is An Extra-Sensory Trip

Daniel Avery has shared the remarkable video for his new song 'Projector'.

The producer's new album 'Song For Alpha' drops on April 6th, his first full length project in almost five years.

New song 'Projector' is online now, with the undulating electronics matching an awareness of industrial to techno's metallic chassis.

A step on from his much acclaimed debut, 'Projector' has the reactive feel of a live show, coupled with the exactness of studio work.

London designs studio Flat-e worked on the visuals, and it's a real trip, a hallucinatory, almost psychedelic experience.

Tune in now.

Catch Daniel Avery at London's York Hall on March 24th.

