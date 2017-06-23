Daniel Avery Shares Epic 'Ultra Truth' Playlist

He's a generous chap, is Daniel Avery.

Not content with being a pretty epic producer and always sought-after DJ, he took part in a Reddit AMA last night (June 5th).

Since then, he's released a new demo - grab it HERE - and placed a brand new playlist online.

The 'Ultra Truth' playlist is 110 hours and counting - we've got it on now, and it's superb for having in the background, or for more developed listening.

Here's a note from Avery... "Ultra Truth, a playlist. Some music that has affected my head from both inside the strobe light and away from it. Some new stuff, some old. It’s currently on 1053 tracks (110 hours) and I’ll be updating it regularly. Put it on shuffle."

Check it out below.

Daniel Avery's new album 'Song For Alpha' is out now.

