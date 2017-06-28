Daniel Alexander's 'DOUBLEGLAZEDGAZEDOWN' Is Fascinating

Daniel Alexander has always sought to deconstruct forms and build them up in fresh ways.

It's something that dominated his work in the BRETON collective, and it's something the multi-disciplinary artist wants to continue in his own work.

The South London artist popped his solo cap above the parapet last year, but new cut 'DOUBLEGLAZEDGAZEDOWN' finds Daniel Alexander moving confidently into independent ground.

Half-spoken word, the fluttering electronics billow around Daniel's voice with the lyrics containing a paranoid, politicised edge.

Clash is able to premiere the visuals, an enthralling creative document that mirrors the themes and aesthetics of the music itself.

Daniel Alexander offers the following quote...

Raised on the glamour of horror, the horror of glamour, impossible sex and not texting back. Favela ground swells with pregnant soil, hope-loaded air gets muggy. Spun promise spat, inquiry redacted, military para in a prang state. Contactless is the operative word. IEDs slip through the fingers of Christ. Illusory protective sanctified enshrined embattled monetised prescribed.