Dancehall's 'Burn' Is A Jolt To The System

London isn't that big, not really.

Take Dancehall. Heroes of the city's DIY underground, the band also features members of Kill Kenada and Spoilers.

Part of a closeknit community, the group's opening flurry of releases have found a supportive audience, matching post-punk tendencies against delirious, off piste pop.

Debut album 'The Band' drops this summer, with Dancehall arranging a series of no doubt riotous live shows.

New cut 'Burn' is a real jolt to the system, a short, sharp shock that contains a wealth of ideas underneath its crucial multi-colour surface.

Tune in now.

Dancehall will release new album 'The Band' on June 15th.

Photo Credit: Keira Cullinane

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.