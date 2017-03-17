Dance Producer Mistabishi Says "Sadiq Khan Isn't A Real Londoner"

Dance producer Mistabishi has posted a number of defamatory comments online about London mayor Sadiq Khan.

The electronic musician has been involved with techno and dubstep for over a decade now, crafting official remixes for acts such as White Lies, Crystal Fighters, Placebo and more.

Over the past few months the producer - real name James Pullen - has posted some eyebrow-raising comments on social media, seemingly supporting Donald Trump.

Angered by London mayor Sadiq Khan's comments over the American President's now halted trip to the UK Mistabishi wrote on social media: "Sadiq Khan isn't a real Londoner..."

The initial Facebook post has now been deleted - although he's kept it on Twitter , so presumably backs these beliefs - and the discussion included some frankly offensive language from the producer.

Here's a screenshot:

Wow Mistabishi! How u gonna hate immigrants and make DnB n techno? Racists aren't welcome here mate. Go make some baroque or suttin. Clown. pic.twitter.com/4FVLIquANM — CHIMPO (@CHIMPOMCR) January 12, 2018

He wrote:

Kahn (sic) is a Sunni Muslim from a recent migrant family who achieved mayoral office via a religious compulsion to vote for a Muslim mayor. England is not an Islamic theocracy. Kahn is not an Englishman. Kahn is not a Londoner.

Questioned on this by outraged fans, Mistabish then wrote:

Real Londoners are English. My family can be traced back over a thousand years. Just because some cunt wandered off a boat a few decades ago and had a child doesn’t automatically make them from here. Kahn is from a migrant family. He’s not English...

What do we think? This will be the last time Mistabish's name appears on the site, and we'd urge people in the industry to stop working with someone who holds such bizarre and hurtful views.

