Dan Stock's 'Baby Valentino' Is Fantastically Self-Assured

Dan Stock is barely out his teens yet already his voice has blossomed into something with striking individuality.

The Milton Keynes talent works on his own, devoutly independent yet continually thirsting after a connection with other people.

Signing to Heavenly Recordings, Dan Stock's incoming debut EP is already being tipped as a major release.

New song 'Baby Valentino' is a piece of urban romanticism, street corner wisdom delivered with a gritty sense of poetry.

He explains...

"'Baby Valentino' is a love story set in a city centre at night. It’s a result of countless nights out in Milton Keynes looked at through my romantic imagination. I love writing lyrics that are about mundane, everyday situations but have a bit of magic thrown in."

"I guess that comes from my obsession with writers like Jarvis Cocker, I’ve always loved his way of thinking that 'Nobody needs to know where reality ends and wishful-thinking takes over...' Hearing him say that really changed the way I approached writing lyrics."

Catch Dan Stock at the following shows:

February

23 Hebden Bridge Trades Club

May

5 Leeds Live At Leeds

5 Liverpool Liverpool Sound City

6 Salford Sounds From The Other City

17-19 Brighton The Great Escape

