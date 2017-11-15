Dan Crossley's 'Rome' Is The Product Of Patient Creativity

The sudden rise of Dan Crossley belies the years of work that feed into his music.

Still only 21 years old, he's dedicated his life to music, with virtually every waking second being poured into songwriting.

Releasing his debut EP last year, the material blew up, turning Dan Crossley into a viral success.

Eager not to make a wrong step, the songwriter focussed once more on his music, turning these feelings into a new song.

New cut 'Rome' airs first on Clash, with the powerful production underpinning a searing vocal from the newcomer.

He explains: “Understanding that ‘Rome’ wasn’t built in a day, the song is a reflection about how I’m trying to achieve my goals as an artist. It’s a look back on where I came from to where I’m currently at and where I hope to take my music."

Tune in now.

