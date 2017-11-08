Dan Croll Announces New 'Tokyo' EP

Dan Croll is set to release new EP 'Tokyo' on November 10th.

The songwriter returned with new album 'Emerging Adulthood' earlier this year, an infectious collection of tongue-in-cheek, alt-pop songwriting.

Album closer 'Tokyo' will be expanded on a new EP, featuring the original alongside remixes from C Duncan, Anna Of The North, and more.

He explains: "'Tokyo' is about the need and desire to travel to new places, so having all of these artists from all over come together on one EP is a great feeling. Each have brought their own feel to it, even the artwork brings a whole new feel to the track for me so I’m incredibly excited for people to get stuck in to it."

Anna Of The North have got stuck into 'Tokyo', adding lashings of pop colour to Dan Croll's songwriting. Tune in now.

For tickets to the latest Dan Croll shows click HERE.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.