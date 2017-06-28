Dan Caplen's 'Flat Champagne' Is Nigh-On Faultless

Dan Caplen has shared his debut single 'Flat Champagne' - check it out now.

The Brixton resident has become one of the most talked about newcomers in the UK, with his gravelly tones and wonderfully humane songwriting showing incredible promise.

Debut single 'Flat Champagne' is a real gem, combining a funky summertime groove with Dan Caplen's impeccable delivery.

Ray BLK makes a guest appearance, with the two voices intertwining to create something beautifully authentic.

“You move to the big city thinking that things are going to happen instantly, but it rarely turns out like that,” Dan explains. “You’ve got to keep plugging away until someone listens. And in the meantime, you can still have fun without any money!”

Tune in now.

Catch Dan Caplen at London venue Birthdays on September 6th.