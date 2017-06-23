Dagny Explores The End Of A Relationship On 'Used To You'

Soaring Norwegian pop newcomer Dagny has shared wonderful new single 'Used To You'.

The singer's blistering approach has made her one of 2018's breakout pop risers, and her new single could be a real turning point.

'Used To You' is all blazing electro pop and crisp chorus, a finely honed melody machine that races past your barriers.

Lyrically, though, Dagny goes a little deeper, exploring the end of a relationship, and those strange initial days of being alone once more.

She explains: "Emotionally it was my hardest song to write to date. Lyrically it reflects and observes a relationship that's coming to an end. But as always, wrapped with a production full of hope and positivity."

Tune in now.

Catch Dagny at the following shows:

October

16 Dublin The Button Factory

18 London Heaven

