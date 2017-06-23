Da Beatfreakz Share Summer-Fresh Banger 'Take Over'

Production crew Da Beatfreakz continue their golden run on new summer-fresh banger 'Take Over'.

The beat team recently partnered with Giggs on 'Swingin In Da Whip', a club-cruncher that featured the grime MC at his most hard-hitting.

Follow up 'Take Over' is a little lighter, blending in some afrobeats colours to Da Beatfreakz instantly recognisable mixture.

Mr Eazi, Seyi Shay, and Shakka star, with 'Take Over' already bulldozing the internet.

The video is spectacular, with Shakka performing at a house party and Seyi Shay soaking up the track at a South London hairdressers.

Tune in now.

