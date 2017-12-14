CVIRO & GXNXVS Make Their Return With 'Twisted'

CVIRO and GXNXVS have got nothing to prove.

Two stellar R&B talents, the Australian musicians have scored actual bona fide hits as solo musicians.

When they get together, though, something special happens, with their contrary takes on that R&B sound merging into something special.

Merging R&B with modern soul to create something mysterious and highly suggestive, their potent sound is ready to move to international waters.

Working on a new EP, the pair are ready to unveil murky new gem 'Twisted', and it's part of their aim to retrieve the core of that R&B sound.

The duo explain: "'Twisted' is the second single from our forthcoming EP 'Now You Know'. The sound is influenced by the era where artists like Jodeci, H-town and 112 wrote heartfelt songs about women. We want to bring R&B back to the forefront of music and just make Puffy proud."

Tune in now.

