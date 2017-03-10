Curtis Harding Shares Soulful Nugget 'Go As You Are'

When Clash sat down with Curtis Harding recently we found an artist brimming with confidence, itching to get his new music out into the world.

Listening to new album 'Face Your Fear', it's apparent that the Atlanta native has every right to self-confidence.

A buoyant return, it plays with the soul influences that dominated his debut, while allowing production team Sam Cohen and Danger Mouse to add fresh elements.

New song 'Go As You Are' is a soulful nugget, with the crisp production enhancing the impact of Curtis' emphatic delivery.

Tune in now.

'Face Your Fear' will be released on October 27th.

