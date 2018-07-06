Cullen Omori Launches New Album 'The Diet'

Cullen Omori is set to release new album 'The Diet' on August 17th.

The one-time Smith Westerns musician launched his solo career with a fine debut LP, and his ambition appears to be re-kindled.

New album 'The Diet' drops on August 17th, and lead single 'Happiness Reigns' is a lush, addictive indie burner.

An atypical love song, the gorgeous, dappled guitar effects sit alongside some heart-on-sleeve lyricism from Cullen Omori.

"Seldom are songs actually about the women in my life, but when I choose to write them I try to act in conspiracy with my ‘muse,’” he says. "On 'Happiness Reigns,' I was consciously trying to prevent the song from lyrically falling into this one-way ode to an idolized muse. Of course, some of my favourite artists like T-Rex or John Cale have albums chock full of them but my intention was never to be a rock classicist or to make something that was an extension of my influences."

"So, I had her write it with me. If I was going to write this about someone, even in vague terms, I thought it would be interesting to intertwine their perception of themselves and of our relationship."

Tune in now.

