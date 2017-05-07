Crystal Castles' Ethan Kath Takes Legal Action Against Alice Glass

Crystal Castles Ethan Kath has filed a lawsuit against former band mate Alice Glass.

Alice Glass co-founded the group, and her recent statement concerning her time in Crystal Castles made for bracing reading.

The singer alleged that she suffered years of abuse at the hands of Ethan Kath, including claims of stalking, physical abuse, and rape.

Ethan Kath has now filed a lawsuit against Alice Glass, claiming he suffered "emotional distress" following the statement.

Issuing a note to Pitchfork , Ethan Kath called his former band mate's actions a "dastardly plan" to "ruin his good name and reputation in the industry, destroy Crystal Castles… and in turn boost her own career."

The musician claims he "fully supported" Glass when she left left Crystal Castles, saying this was an effort to “handle her mental heath issues and substance abuse issues."

Ethan Kath adds: "I will continue to support her quest to wellness but I can’t support extortion, false claims, and accusations put forth after the band attained new success without her."

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.