Crystal Castles' Ethan Kath Faces Sex Crimes Investigation

Crystal Castles musician Ethan Kath is facing a sex crimes investigation by Toronto Police Department.
Former Crystal Castles singer Alice Glass issued a statement earlier this year, in which she alleged years of mental, physical, and sexual abuse at the hands of her band mate.
She wrote: "As difficult as it was, I knew that leaving was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. It has taken me years to recover from enduring almost a decade of abuse, manipulation and psychological control. I am still recovering."
The moving, harrowing note sparked further claims against Ethan Kath, with Toronto Police Department now investigating.
The musician's lawyer confirmed the news to Pitchfork, while insisting Ethan Kath was innocent:
“These sickening and vile allegations are an attempt to injure my client’s reputation and in turn hurt actual victims of abuse”.
The case is ongoing.
Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.