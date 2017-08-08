Crystal Castles' Ethan Kath Faces Sex Crimes Investigation

Crystal Castles musician Ethan Kath is facing a sex crimes investigation by Toronto Police Department.

Former Crystal Castles singer Alice Glass issued a statement earlier this year, in which she alleged years of mental, physical, and sexual abuse at the hands of her band mate.

She wrote: "As difficult as it was, I knew that leaving was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. It has taken me years to recover from enduring almost a decade of abuse, manipulation and psychological control. I am still recovering."

The moving, harrowing note sparked further claims against Ethan Kath, with Toronto Police Department now investigating.

The musician's lawyer confirmed the news to Pitchfork , while insisting Ethan Kath was innocent:

“These sickening and vile allegations are an attempt to injure my client’s reputation and in turn hurt actual victims of abuse”.

The case is ongoing.

