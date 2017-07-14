CRVVCKS Delivers Summer Smash 'Are You There For Me'

Leeds producer CRVVCKS is a name to watch.

The beat maker seems to have that infectious touch, with recent Javeon collaboration 'Leaves' racking up more than 300,000 plays on Spotify.

Currently working on his new EP, CRVVCKS is taking his house-infused electronics in several different directions.

New cut 'Are You There For Me' could be a summer smash, with the producer matching soulful vocals against an awareness of low-end impact.

The producer tells Clash: "Took a lot of influences from artists like Disclosure, Low Steppa and Gorgon City. The track was started with Lewis of Just Kiddin. I had some studio time with Javeon in London early in the year and I showed him the track to see if he could do some vocals for it and we thought the line "Are you there for me..." was cool. We didn't want to make the track into a song as it already add a lot of energy. More lyrics would of kinda felt a bit cluttered."

Tune in now.