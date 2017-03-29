Creatures Release Sure-Shot New Single 'Goldeneye'

London newcomers Creatures have shared sure-shot new single 'Goldeneye'.

The five-piece began making rumblings last year, fusing Spaghetti Western style guitars to rumbling psych elements, even adding in odd - extremely odd - elements of folk and Americana.

Live shows are an absolute riot, with Creatures able to share a bagful of bonkers but brilliant tunes that exist in their own universe.

Dubbed the Clapton Cowboys on social media after their particular area of East London, Creatures have finally released fan favourite 'Goldeneye'.

You'll be shaken and definitely stirred after giving this a spin, with that heady, impassioned vocal matching a searing group performance.

Tune in below.

Catch Creatures at London's Sebright Arms on January 12th.

