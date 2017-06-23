Craig David Drops New Cut 'For The Gram'

Craig David has dropped new cut 'For The Gram' - tune in now.

The UK artist will release new album 'The Time Is Now' early next year, with 'For The Gram' acting as a fine advertisement.

Closely tied to UKG, this new Diztortion produced cut steers Craig David into new developments in Stateside hip-hop and R&B.

The skeletal beat has a sparse yet emphatically effective feel, while the vocal fuses the digital with the humane.

Craig David says: “When I stepped in the studio, I knew that Diztortion would push me in to a place that musically I hadn’t ventured in to before. What I love about the outcome is that we were able to create a song that people won’t necessarily expect from me, yet has all my trademark melodies and fast raps all over it.”

“Can’t wait for the world to hear what we’ve been cooking up as I’ve been testing early versions of the song in my TS5 sets and it has been going off just like how ‘Rewind’ began. ‘For The Gram’ needs to be played at full volume that’s all I know!”

Tune in now.

Catch Craig David at the following shows:

November

3 London O2 Academy Brixton

4 Manchester The Warehouse Project

5 Birmingham O2 Academy

For tickets to the latest Craig David shows click HERE.

