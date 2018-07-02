Courtney Barnett Announces New Album 'Tell Me How You Really Feel'

Courtney Barnett has shared plans for new album 'Tell Me How You Really Feel'.

The Australian artist broke out with debut LP 'Sometimes I Sit and Think, and Sometimes I Just Sit' in 2015, a stellar, literate, whip-smart introduction.

Global touring followed, with Courtney Barnett releasing a collaborative LP alongside Kurt Vile last year.

New album 'Tell Me How You Really Feel' finds the songwriter returning to solo duties, and it's due to drop on May 18th (pre-order LINK ).

New song 'Nameless, Faceless' leads the way, a punk melter with a chorus which borrows from a famous Margaret Atwood quote:

“I want to walk through the park in the dark / Men are scared that women will laugh at them / I want to walk through the park in the dark / Women are scared that men will kill them / I hold my keys between my fingers...”

Tune in now.

