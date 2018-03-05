Count Counsellor's 'Celine' Bootleg Is Absolutely Outrageous

Sometimes the most extravagent, outrageous ideas are the ones that make the most sense.

For years now, Count Counsellor has been sitting on a track, that at first was a guilty pleasure before becoming a key part of his set.

It's so far gone unreleased, in part because the lead vocalist is actually Canadian icon - and Titanic warbler - Celine Dion.

Finally available to the world, it's a pulsating house take on Queen Celine, teasing and toying with her vocal.

London outlet Phonica have thrown their weight behind the track, and the release has become one of the shop's most sought after.

Count Counseller explains...

"I’ve been sitting around on this Queen Celine edit for a couple years and after seeing it’s reception every time I dropped it, I thought the world was ready to hear it. My guy Milky then made the visuals and here it is. One for the BBQ gang. Think next up I’m gonna have a go at a Westlife or Steps Dub….maybe one of each who knows. Big love to Phonica & Milky.”

Check out the video first on Clash...

