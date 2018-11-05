Could Swarmz' New Single 'Lyca' Be The Next Crossover Hit?

Rising London talent Swarmz could be set to score a fully-fledged hit with new single 'Lyca'.

The rapper placed a snippet of the track online a few weeks back, and it promptly went viral, ratcheting up several million streams.

Matching that fresh feel of afrobeats with elements of grime and underground UK rap, it's a delicious proposition, a party-starter just right for the summer season.

So, could it crossover? Well the signs are all there: entering the Spotify viral chart at #14, it's already clocked up more than a million plays on the service since going live.

Swamrz sums it up: "'Lyca' is a catchy track on a bouncy beat. When I put up the teaser clip of the chorus, it instantly went viral! Seeing the reaction has been crazy and I’m excited for the future..."

Get involved below.

