Cosmo Sheldrake Shares 'Mind Of Rocks'

Cosmo Sheldrake has shared new song 'Mind Of Rocks' - tune in now.

The adventurous songwriter has finally pieced together plans for his debut LP, with 'The Much Much How How and I' set to be released on April 6th.

New cut 'Mind Of Rocks' leads the way, a slice of outsider pop that boasts co-production from the one and only Matthew Herbert.

Bunty also features on the track, a wonderfully off piste slice of wistful melody that plays by its own rules.

Another sign of the outlandish adventures to come, you can check out 'Mind Of Rocks' below.

Catch Cosmo Sheldrake at the following shows:

April

4 Brighton The Haunt

5 London Village Underground

6 Manchester The Soup Kitchen

7 Leeds Headrow House

For tickets to the latest Cosmo Sheldrake shows click HERE.

