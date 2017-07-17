Cosmo Pyke Excels On Jazz-Tinged Creation 'Great Dane'

Cosmo Pyke has shared new track 'Great Dane' - tune in now.

The Peckham artist excels by channelling a laid back, jazz-inspired vibe, a highly creative songwriting stance that seems to grow with each passing track.

New release 'Great Dane' is a fantastic return, with that hazy melody locating the final rays of summer.

Radiating with a warm, entrancing energy, the dreamy visuals were handled by Joshua Osborne, filmed in and around Aldeburgh and Thorpeness in Suffolk, where Pyke used to holiday as a child.

Check it out now.

Catch Cosmo Pyke at London venue the Garage on December 5th.

