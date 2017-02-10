Cork's Talos Shares Slow-Burner 'Odyssey Pt. II'

Cork songwriter Talos has shared evocative slow-burning song 'Odyssey Pt. II'.

Fresh from supporting A Perfect Circle on their UK shows the Irish talent is ready to share bonus EP 'Then There Was War'.

Out now, the pensive, literate songwriting will be augmented by a trilogy of music videos, opening with this beautiful new clip.

'Odyssey Pt. II' is a hushed return, one shaped by silence, by subtle hues and gentle nuance.

Director Máni Sigfússon explains: "This quote from The Stalker by Andrei Tarkovsky came to mind while I was working on the video, and it became kind of an outline: 'Weakness is a great thing, and strength is nothing. When a man is just born, he is weak and flexible. When he dies, he is hard and insensitive. When a tree is growing, it's tender and pliant. But when it's dry and hard, it dies. Hardness and strength are death's companions. Pliancy and weakness are expressions of the freshness of being. Because what has hardened will never win.”

Tune in now.

