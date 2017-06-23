CoppaFeel Release New Festive Compilation

CoppaFeel have shared their annual winter warmer, packed full of festive musical treats.

The charity has close links to the music world, with their regular live shows attracting some stellar guests.

It's all in a good cause, of course - the charity aims to raise awareness of breast cancer among young women, offering advise and assistance wherever possible.

New charity compilation 'It's Coming On Christmas 2017' is chock full of delights, opening with The Big Moon and making space for Phoebe Bridgers, Billie Marten, Sivu, JP Cooper, and more.

It's all for a great charity, too - grab your copy HERE.

Tracklisting:

1. The Big Moon - It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year

2. Phoebe Bridgers - Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas

3. Lucy Rose & Rae Morris - Merry Christmas Everyone

4. Max Jury - Blue Christmas

5. Billie Marten - Winter Song

6. Sivu - The Christmas Song

7. JP Cooper - Snow Be A Comin’

8. Keaton Henson - Silent Night

9. Lisa Mitchell - Coldest Night Of The Year

10. Flyte - In The Bleak Midwinter

11. Eva Stone - Don’t Miss You At All

12. Luke Sital-Singh - Little Drummer Boy

13. Only Girl - O Holy Night

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.