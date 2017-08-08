Connor Schofield Surrenders To Dreams On 'BLOOD'

JAWS singer Connor Schofield has been quietly working on a new batch of solo material.

A solitary endeavour, he broke cover earlier this year, placing a beguiling new song online.

New cut 'BLOOD' expands on this, allowing the songwriter plenty of space to let his ideas shift and evolve.

Connor surrenders to dreams, the gauzy, drifting melodies recall chillwave while acting as a conduit for an individual type of darkness.

Tune in now.

