Connie Constance Excels On 'Yesterday'

Connie Constance has shared new song 'Yesterday' - tune in now.

The songwriter's 'Boring Connie' EP marked her partnership with AMF Records, and was followed by some sparkling live shows.

Clash are old friends with Connie - we put her on at The Great Escape two years ago - and it's been heartening to see her progress.

New song 'Yesterday' is one of her most powerful to date, from that sloping, jazz-tinged bass line to the choppy, almost post-punk guitar lines.

Highly individual, it's dominated by Connie's deliver, moving from preening, coy seduction to biting melancholy.

Tune in now.

Catch Connie Constance at The Great Escape (not the Clash stage this time, sadly...) this weekend.

For tickets to the latest Connie Constance shows click HERE.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.