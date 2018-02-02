Conducta Has Remixed Jorja Smith's 'On My Mind'

Conducta has shared his remix of Jorja Smith's 'On My Mind'.

The original was produced by Preditah, and was a homage of sorts to the glory of days of UKG - think Moschino, Patrick Cox loafers, and that irresistible rhythm.

Conducta was immediately a fan, and has been spinning a re-work in his sets for some time now.

Bursting into a speed garage workout, the producer teases apart the different layers, retaining Jorja's sublime vocal for a neat breakdown.

Titled 'Finally Found' it's further proof that UKG remains one of UK club culture's finest sounds.

Tune in below.

