Conducta Drops New Cut 'Wanna Go'

Conducta has dropped new track 'Wanna Go' - tune in now.
The West London artist is perfectly poised to make the next 12 months his own, with Conducta ramping up his live show and pursuing a dogged, super-ambitious production stance.
New single 'Wanna Go' is a hard-hitting return, matching the producer's finely-honed UKG influences against a hard-edged grime beat.
Refusing to look back, it's a deeply current sound with those clashing strings set against guest contributions from Mina Rose, Coco, and Big Zuu.
Tune in now.
