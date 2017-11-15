Conducta Drops New Cut 'Wanna Go'

Conducta has dropped new track 'Wanna Go' - tune in now.

The West London artist is perfectly poised to make the next 12 months his own, with Conducta ramping up his live show and pursuing a dogged, super-ambitious production stance.

New single 'Wanna Go' is a hard-hitting return, matching the producer's finely-honed UKG influences against a hard-edged grime beat.

Refusing to look back, it's a deeply current sound with those clashing strings set against guest contributions from Mina Rose, Coco, and Big Zuu.

Tune in now.

