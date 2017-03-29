Common Holly Is Coming To The UK

Rising Montreal based songwriter Common Holly has announced a short burst of UK shows.

The songwriter's folk noir drove debut album 'Playing House' to cult acclaim, finding a devoted online audience with its vivid songwriting.

Sadly live shows on this side of the pond have been thin on the ground, starving fans of concert action.

Common Holly has finally pieced together a short European tour, and it includes two UK shows.

Hitting Glasgow's Hub & Pint venue on May 15th, the songwriter will then high-tail it to London for a show at the Lexington on May 18th.

<a href="http://commonholly.bandcamp.com/album/playing-house-2">Playing House by Common Holly</a>

Catch Common Holly at the following shows:

May

15 Glasgow The Hug & Pint

18 London The Islington

