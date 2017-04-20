Coldcut Meet On-U Sound For 'Make Up Your Mind'

Last year marked the 30th anniversary of Coldcut's foundation, one of the most important production crews in British rave culture.

Still steering their music into fresh ground, Coldcut toasted that eventful anniversary in fine style, partnering with On-U Sound for 'Outside The Echo Chamber’.

A dub-pop-opus, the album saw the seminal pairing work alongside Adrian Sherwood on a series of sub-low rattlers and bass excursions.

Breezing into 2018, Coldcut and On-U Sound have decided to cross swords once more, on a new remix package.

'Make Up Your Mind' is a dubbed out soul ballad, a yearning, heartfelt piece of dead-cert songwriting that feels just right for Valentine's Day.

The full remix package steers the track in several intriguing directions, featuring remixes from Dub Phizix, Manasseh, and Alex Tesla.

Tune in now.

