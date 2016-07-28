Cold Specks Previews New Album 'Fool's Paradise'

It's due on September 22nd...
Robin Murray
News
24 · 07 · 2017
Cold Specks (Credit: Norman Wong)

Robin Murray / / 24 · 07 · 2017
0

Cold Specks will release new album 'Fool's Paradise' on September 22nd.

Ladan Hussein continues her evolution on the new material, which further explores her identity as a Somali-Canadian woman.

Singing in Somali for the first time, title track 'Fool's Paradise' finds Cold Specks calling out to the semi-mythical Somali queen Araweelo.

Tune in now.

Catch Cold Specks at the following shows:

September
30 Newcastle The Cluny

October
1 Leeds Lending Room
2 Glasgow King Tut's
3 Manchester Night & Day
4 Bristol Cube
5 London Omeara

For tickets to the latest Cold Specks shows click HERE.

Buy Clash Magazine

Cold Specks
-

Follow Clash: