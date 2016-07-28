Cold Specks Previews New Album 'Fool's Paradise'

Cold Specks will release new album 'Fool's Paradise' on September 22nd.

Ladan Hussein continues her evolution on the new material, which further explores her identity as a Somali-Canadian woman.

Singing in Somali for the first time, title track 'Fool's Paradise' finds Cold Specks calling out to the semi-mythical Somali queen Araweelo.

Catch Cold Specks at the following shows:

September

30 Newcastle The Cluny

October

1 Leeds Lending Room

2 Glasgow King Tut's

3 Manchester Night & Day

4 Bristol Cube

5 London Omeara

