Col3trane Shares 'Tsarina' Mixtape

Stellar London newcomer Col3trane has shared his new 'Tsarina' mixtape.

Real name Cole Basta, the songwriter has only released a handful of tracks, yet already his sheer raw potential blazes from the screen.

New mixtape 'Tsarina' is his most developed work to date, featuring 10 tracks that billow with blossoming promise.

Long-time collaborators Lauren Ralph and Jay Mooncie contribute, but really it's Col3trane's show - future-facing R&B born from personal circumstance, it's a fascinating glimpse into his world.

Tune in HERE.

