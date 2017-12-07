Cocteau Twins' Robin Guthrie Hops On This Ummagma Remix

Cocteau Twins' Robin Guthrie has stepped in to remix a new track by Ummagma.

Ummagma is an international project, uniting Yukon vocalist and dream pop talent Shauna McLarnon with Ukrainian multi-instrumentalist Alexander Kretov.

New EP 'LCD' explores otherworldly climes, matching heavenly vocals to arrangements as complex as they are hopelessly beautiful.

Available to pre-order HERE , lead cut 'Lama' is the perfect introductory point, with its soaring melodies and swathes of sound.

Clash is able to premiere a new remix, with Cocteau Twins' Robin Guthrie re-working 'Lama' into a gorgeous piece with near orchestral reach.

Shauna explains: "I grew up listening to Cocteau Twins, Curve, and so many bands from the 4AD and Creation labels, and then later introduced them to my husband. He learned of them late, having been born in the USSR. We feel incredibly honoured that Robin Guthrie and Dean Garcia have shaped several of our tracks as they personally envision them".

