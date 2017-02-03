Club Kuru Detail Debut Album 'Giving In'

Ever-evolving psych collective Club Kuru are set to release debut album 'Giving In' on March 23rd.

The band initially began as a solo project, before slowly, steadily evolving into the multi-limbed nexus of psychedelic sounds it is today.

A five-piece, Club Kuru have won the support of 6Music and Radio 1, while their live shows have traversed the continent.

Debut album 'Giving In' is an important step for the group, and it's set to drop on March 23rd.

Somewhere between the torn 'n' tattered Mac DeMarco style and Tame Impala's focussed pop elements, the album is led out by new song 'The Memory Junkie'.

Something to cherish, you can check it out below.

