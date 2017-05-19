Clash Breezes Into The Great Escape 2017

Clash hopped off the train in Brighton yesterday (May 18th) just as The Great Escape got under way.

We were hosting a cross-section of new music at the East Wing venue, and within a few minutes of the doors rumbling open fans were pouring into the room.

Chelou's crisp set blew away the afternoon cobwebs, with the project's warm electronics providing a sheath against the south coast rain outside.

Darlia are old friends of Clash - they were Track Of The Day earlier in the week, after all - but the Blackpool band have rarely sounded better - a poised, precocious set, laden with barbed energy.

RedFaces were new to most of the crowd, but they swiftly won them over with an imposing set that underlined their blossoming abilities.

Next up were The Amazons, a band whose live show have been focussed to razor-sharp degree by many months on the road.

Reading's finest then made way for Flyte, whose blissed out indie songcraft made for one of the evening's most spellbinding moments.

With the venue at capacity local heroes Fickle Friends then delivered a powerful set, with those sessions in Los Angeles clearly resulting in some fantastic new material.

Roll on Day Two, then...

Photo Credit: Jamie McMillan