Clark Scores BBC1 Crime Drama 'Rellik'

Warp producer Clark has scored BBC1 crime drama Rellik.

The electronic musician has stepped in to supply a soundtrack featuring some entirely new compositions.

Set to air throughout Autumn, Rellik is a prime time thriller and this new environment pushes Clark's music in a different way.

Clark explains:

"The score for Rellik has (roughly) 10 themes that I managed to squeeze the hell out of until they became this elastic, versatile music fabric that I could weave into the series at will. It was a huge learning curve for sure. I became a bit of a control freak on this. I wanted to craft something mythic, huge. I managed to get six hours of music from these 10 ideas."

"Composing for a show really forces the musical materials into this volatile state, you need to be able to shape-shift constantly, constantly on your toes, I love it. My favourite is probably ‘Acid Romp Off’ which features me and my wife Melanie panting."

The full 'Rellik' EP is out now - check it out below.

