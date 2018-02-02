City Calm Down Detail New Album 'Echoes In Blue'

Melbourne's City Calm Down have shared details for new album 'Echoes In Blue'.

The band will release their second full length on April 6th, following sessions in their home city alongside producer Malcolm Besley.

City Calm Down explain: "'Echoes In Blue' is not concerned with answering questions as much as it is with asking them. It is interested in the reality of being spread too thin, of being unable to shut out the noise, where we're told to buy a house, with a mountain of debt, and do what we love, to be passionate and driven, whilst also making enough time for our wife or husband, boyfriend or girlfriend, for our children, parents and friends."

"Has life ever been more exciting or more artificial? Why are we so connected yet feel so alone? Perhaps, in all this excitement, we forget to be bored and examine ourselves a little more closely. Or maybe we should just embrace the rage."

New single 'Joan, I'm Disappearing' is online now, a biting return tinged with a hint of lyrical sadness. Jack Bourke comments:

"'Joan…' is about coming to terms with the dissolution of a long-term relationship and how neglect ultimately led to its breakdown."

Tune in now.

