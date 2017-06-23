Cigarettes After Sex Share New Single 'Crush'

Cigarettes After Sex have shared languid, beautifully composed new single 'Crush'.

The project has always been an intimate experience, the kind of listening that only makes sense late at night, the windows open, cool air gushing through.

New stand-alone single 'Crush' encapsulates this, a sensual return with vocals dappled in reverb.

The guitars shimmer effortlessly in the background, with Cigarettes After Sex channelling that hazy twilight feeling.

There's a little Twin Peaks vibe in there, too, a cinematic touch to match their ever-growing confidence.

Set to support Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds on their Stateside tour, the group have also announced dates alongside The National.

'Crush' is the perfect opening gambit.

